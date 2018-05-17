Inside Nikki Bella and John Cena's Up and Down History—and Why They May Still Have a Future

Nikki Bella may just be holding a master class on how to handle a public breakup.

Hitting the press circuit to promote season three of her reality show Total Bellas in the wake of her canceled May 5 vows to John Cena, she hasn't shied away from answering questions about the split. After all, viewers will be able to watch it all play out on television.

"It's going to be definitely difficult to relive," she admitted to E! News at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront May 14. "I've already seen some of the episodes and it's crazy because I just kind of see myself falling apart. And I think when you look at yourself as such a strong woman, you think, like, 'I don't have these down days.' Or, 'There's no way I could have a breakdown.' And, yes, you can. And that's just, that's life. And so I'm even learning from myself as I'm watching myself."

Amid her grief, she's also pulled out a lesson for others. Though it could hardly have been easy to initiate a separation mere weeks before her wedding, she's certain it was the right move. Noting she hopes her actions give others the "courage and bravery to speak up," she told E! News, "I think sometimes we go through things because we're like, 'OK, this is what we need to do. It's too late.' It's never too late to make a decision."