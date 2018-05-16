EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki Bella Says She Has "Hope" for Her and John Cena's Future: "I Love Him"

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Wed., May. 16, 2018 1:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Maybe this isn't the end for Nikki Bella and John Cena's love story.

E! News sat down with the newly single WWE star and her twin Brie Bella Wednesday for an exclusive interview about Sunday's season three premiere of Total Bellas. During the sit-down, Nikki says she has "hope" for her and John's future following their recent breakup.

"What John said on the Today show, I love him and he is such an amazing man," Nikki told E!. "There are just times that we go through things in our life that we just need to work on ourselves. And when we work on ourselves, we can help make everyone around us better. And so for me, a heathy me is a healthy us and I have hope for John and I in the future. And I just need this time for me right now."

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

John Cena, Nikki Bella

Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal

The upcoming season of Total Bellas will chronicle the issues in Nikki and John's relationship and Nikki admits it's going to be hard to re-watch the road to their split.

"Of course it's definitely been difficult, but I also know what I signed up for. I chose to be a reality star five years ago and I chose to put my life out there and my relationship out there," Nikki said. "So when something bad happens they're still there in my life and I think that actually keeps me strong. A lot of people go through what I'm going through and if I can inspire other women or help other women have courage or that bravery to do what I did, then for me I don't mind being that leader or wearing the cape or the shield to protect everyone. That helps me wake up with a smile on my face every morning."

For more from our exclusive interview with the Bella Twins, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.!

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , John Cena , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News , Brie Bella , Exclusives
Latest News
Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton

Ben Affleck Spotted on Date With Playboy Model Shauna Sexton

The Hills Cast

Here's Everything We Know About The Hills Reunion at the MTV VMAs

Cara Mund, Gretchen Carlson

Miss America Cara Mund Accuses Gretchen Carlson and Other Pageant Officials of Mistreatment

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears

Investigating Britney Spears' Financial Empire as Child Support Battle Continues

Drew Scott, Linda Phan

Drew Scott and Linda Phan Share Photos From Their Honeymoon in Ecuador

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Nominate Your Favorite Actresses Now

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Will Be Laid to Rest in Detroit Following a Public Viewing

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.