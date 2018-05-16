Andy Cohen Confirms James Corden Was the Drunkest Person at the 2018 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 16, 2018 12:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Andy Cohen, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Mystery solved!

After teasing that a certain talk-show host was the drunkest person at the 2018 Met GalaAndy Cohen confirmed that James Corden was the culprit. The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host spilled the tea during Wednesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show.

"It was James Corden," Cohen confessed. "But by the way, he wasn't like blotto blotto….He was having a good time. He's great." 

Granted, Cohen had already narrowed down the suspects quite a bit. When a viewer called into his late-night show last week and asked about the drunkest after-party attendee, Cohen replied, "Oh! He's another talk show host—and it's not Jimmy Fallon." This left Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Corden in question.

Read

Andy Cohen Keeps Getting Kicked Off a Dating App

Cohen seemed to have a good time at the gala, too. He attended the event with Sarah Jessica Parker and even admitted to being under the influence.

"I did have an edible," Cohen told Howard Stern, adding that his Sex and the City date did not partake. He also sat at a star-studded table with Emilia Clarke and Nick Jonas.

However, the fun didn't stop once the gala ended. Cohen told Stern he later grabbed cheeseburgers with Fallon and friends at Julius, a gay bar in New York. 

"I don't think [Fallon] had any idea what Julius was," Cohen joked.

Sounds like it was a fun night for everyone!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Andy Cohen , James Corden , 2018 Met Gala , Met Gala , Howard Stern , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cara Mund, Gretchen Carlson

Miss America Cara Mund Accuses Gretchen Carlson and Other Pageant Officials of Mistreatment

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears

Investigating Britney Spears' Financial Empire as Child Support Battle Continues

Drew Scott, Linda Phan

Drew Scott and Linda Phan Share Photos From Their Honeymoon in Ecuador

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Nominate Your Favorite Actresses Now

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Will Be Laid to Rest in Detroit Following a Public Viewing

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians Obsession Alert: Your Official Guide to the Crush-Worthy Cast

Ryan Lochte, Hakkasan Las Vegas

All the Details on Ryan Lochte’s $11,500 Bachelor Party

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.