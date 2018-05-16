Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Trailer Tackles #MeToo, White Privilege and Even More Zany Situations

Kimmy Schmidt is more of a Pooh than an Eeyore. She's a big ole Pooh in the and tackling Rebecca Black's now-classic song "Friday" in the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season four trailer.

The new trailer, below, features everybody's favorite mole woman in her new role: Kimmy's now a working woman! Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) has a new job as HR manager at Giztoob and with that comes all new responsibilities and situations, like partying with a robot, white privilege and sexual harassment. All your favorites are back in action too. Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) is now a talent manager…and her only client is Titus (Tituss Burgess). As for Titus' career, he's creating and starring in a new TV show (it's fake) and directing a play…a middle school play. Meanwhile, Lillian (Carol Kane) is still on quest to disrupt the status quo.