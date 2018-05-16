Larry Nassar Survivors Reach $500 Million Settlement With Michigan State University

332 survivors of former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar have reached a settlement with the university.

"Attorneys representing 332 survivors of former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar in lawsuits against Michigan State University and attorneys for the university announced a global settlement in principle totaling $500 million dollars," a press release announced Wednesday.

The terms of the settlement state that $425 million will be paid to current claimants and $75 million will be set aside in a trust fund to protect any future claimants alleging sexual abuse by Nassar.

There will be no non-disclosure or confidentiality agreements attached to the settlement.