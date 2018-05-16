Larry Nassar Survivors Reach $500 Million Settlement With Michigan State University

AP Photo/Paul Sancya
332 survivors of former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar have reached a settlement with the university.
"Attorneys representing 332 survivors of former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar in lawsuits against Michigan State University and attorneys for the university announced a global settlement in principle totaling $500 million dollars," a press release announced Wednesday.
The terms of the settlement state that $425 million will be paid to current claimants and $75 million will be set aside in a trust fund to protect any future claimants alleging sexual abuse by Nassar.
There will be no non-disclosure or confidentiality agreements attached to the settlement.
"The settlement applies to only Michigan State University and MSU individuals sued in the litigation. It does not address claims against USA gymnastics, the United States Olympic Committee, Bela and Martha Karolyi, Twistars, John Geddert or any other parties," the release states.
In response to the settlement, survivors' attorney John Manly said Wednesday, "This historic settlement came about through the bravery of more than 300 women and girls who had the courage to stand up and refuse to be silenced."
"We appreciate the diligent efforts of Mick Grewal and the survivors' attorneys across the nation who worked to obtain this measure of justice and healing," he continued. "We also thank the mediator and all who participated in crafting this settlement. It is the sincere hope of all of the survivors that the legacy of this settlement will be far reaching institutional reform that will end the threat of sexual assault in sports, schools and throughout our society."
"Michigan State is pleased that we have been able to agree in principle on a settlement that is fair to the survivors of Nassar's crimes," Robert Young, special counsel to MSU, said in a statement Wednesday. "We appreciate the hard work both sides put into the mediation, and the efforts of the mediator, which achieved a result that is responsible and equitable."
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette also released a statement in response to the settlement.
"I am pleased for the survivors of Larry Nassar's mistreatment that this settlement is occurring," he said. "This is about justice for the survivors; each of the women who came forward deserve justice. Those who spoke at the many days of sentencing remain in my thoughts every day, and their strength is an inspiration to us all."
Special Counsel Bill Forsyth also shared, "It is very important to see resolution on the civil side, and I hope this provides some sense of relief and closure for the survivors. That being said, my investigation is still open and ongoing."
This settlement between the survivors and MSU follows three months after Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for seven counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. Just weeks before this sentencing, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison sexually abusing girls under the guise of medical treatment. In late 2017, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography.
