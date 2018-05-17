Nikki Bella Admits the "Unconditional Love" She Has for Niece Birdie Makes Her Want Kids Even More on Total Bellas

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., May. 17, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

John Cena may be ready for marriage, but he hasn't exactly warmed up to the idea of kids just yet.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, John gets a little freaked out when Nikki Bella floats around the idea of making room in their new San Diego home for baby Birdie.

"I feel like if I would see her a lot-lot, I think her first word would be Coco," Nikki tells her family.

"No, it would not," Brie Bella fires back.

With the family staying in San Diego, Nikki suggests turning one of their spare rooms into a nursery, but John's silence and look of shock says it all.

Despite her fiancé's resistance, having Birdie around only makes Nikki want a baby of her own.

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Nikki Bella, John Cena, Birdie, Total Bellas 301

E!

"I just look at Birdie's face and I never, ever thought that I could have this connection with a baby," Nikki gushes.  

The feeling almost amounts to jealousy for the Bella twin.

"I want to give her everything amazing and make sure she has the greatest life and I've never felt that unconditional love. And then of course you had to go have Birdie and just ruin it for me," she tells her sister.

"Or Birdie is placed here on this planet to let you know that you could have a connection like that with your own," Brie offers.

See the tense moment in the clip above.

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , John Cena , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Babies , Couples , Real Estate , Top Stories
Latest News
Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Budapest

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Visit Her Native Hungary Amid Dating Rumors

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Pete Davidson's Non-"Googly" Proposal

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Enjoy Date Night in L.A.

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Comedy Central Roast

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Reunite for Daughter Rumer Willis' 30th Birthday

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Compares Royal Family to Scientologists

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Engagement Ceremony, India

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Engagement Celebration in India

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Confirm Their Engagement

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.