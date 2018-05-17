Nikki Bella Admits the "Unconditional Love" She Has for Niece Birdie Makes Her Want Kids Even More on Total Bellas

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., May. 17, 2018 6:00 AM
John Cena may be ready for marriage, but he hasn't exactly warmed up to the idea of kids just yet.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, John gets a little freaked out when Nikki Bella floats around the idea of making room in their new San Diego home for baby Birdie.
"I feel like if I would see her a lot-lot, I think her first word would be Coco," Nikki tells her family.
"No, it would not," Brie Bella fires back.
With the family staying in San Diego, Nikki suggests turning one of their spare rooms into a nursery, but John's silence and look of shock says it all.
Despite her fiancé's resistance, having Birdie around only makes Nikki want a baby of her own.
E!
"I just look at Birdie's face and I never, ever thought that I could have this connection with a baby," Nikki gushes.
The feeling almost amounts to jealousy for the Bella twin.
"I want to give her everything amazing and make sure she has the greatest life and I've never felt that unconditional love. And then of course you had to go have Birdie and just ruin it for me," she tells her sister.
"Or Birdie is placed here on this planet to let you know that you could have a connection like that with your own," Brie offers.
See the tense moment in the clip above.
Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE
