John Travolta Dancing With 50 Cent at Cannes Is Really...Something

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 16, 2018 10:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Travolta, 50 Cent

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Four years after "Adele Dazeem," John Travolta is going viral once again...this time for his dance moves.

The 64-year-old actor premiered his latest film, Gotti, at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, hitting the red carpet alongside his wife and co-star, Kelly Preston. Hours later, an after-party was held for Travolta in honor of his receipt of the Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award.

While at the party, Travolta, clearly having a great time, joined 50 Cent on the stage during his performance of his song "Just a Lil Bit." The rapper posted video of Travolta's head-turning dance moves on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Photos

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Star Sightings

"Me and John Travolta partying l swear l only came out here because of him," 50 Cent told his social media followers.

From the video it's clear that Travolta, who has previously shown off his dance skills in movies like Grease and Saturday Night Fever, is having a blast on the stage and the crowd is loving it.

Back in 2015, Travolta actually talked to Jimmy Kimmel about dancing at industry events.

"The cool thing is to not make too big of a deal of it," Travolta said. "So you let someone like me dance for just the fun of it and not the show of it, and if you wanted a circle to go around you, you could invite a circle, but I wouldn't do that. I would just have fun."

Take a look at the video above to see Travolta's skills!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Travolta , 50 Cent , 2018 Cannes Film Festival , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen Confirms James Corden Was the Drunkest Person at the 2018 Met Gala

ESC: Meghan Markle

Sorry, Haters: Meghan Markle Has Passed Every Test Thrown at Her and Is Marrying Prince Harry

Stan Lee

Stan Lee Files $1 Billion Lawsuit Against POW! Entertainment

Pink, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Applaud Pink's Response to a Twitter Troll

Camilla Luddington, Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy Season 14

Alex and Jo Just Might Miss Their Own Wedding and the Reason Why Is Revealed in This Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Trailer Tackles #MeToo, White Privilege and Even More Zany Situations

Larry Nassar, Court

Larry Nassar Survivors Reach $500 Million Settlement With Michigan State University

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.