John Travolta Dancing With 50 Cent at Cannes Is Really...Something

Four years after "Adele Dazeem," John Travolta is going viral once again...this time for his dance moves.

The 64-year-old actor premiered his latest film, Gotti, at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, hitting the red carpet alongside his wife and co-star, Kelly Preston. Hours later, an after-party was held for Travolta in honor of his receipt of the Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award.

While at the party, Travolta, clearly having a great time, joined 50 Cent on the stage during his performance of his song "Just a Lil Bit." The rapper posted video of Travolta's head-turning dance moves on Twitter on Tuesday evening.