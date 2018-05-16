T.I. Arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunkenness and Simple Assault

Both parties claimed James then opened the gate and let T.I. inside. However, the "Bring Em Out" star later walked back to the gate. T.I. then asked James for his name and to speak to a supervisor; however, he claimed that the security guard did not provide this information.

Per the police report, James told officers T.I. "was threatening him" and asked him to come outside. T.I. told authorities he asked James to come outside so he could explain who he was.

The Henry County Police Department was called to the scene. In a recording of the call, T.I. can be heard saying, "I own property in here. You report to me, sir."

An officer wrote that he could "smell alcohol coming from [T.I's] breath" in the police report.