Can You Believe New Girl Is Done?! We're Already Missing the Entire Loft Crew, Especially...

After seven years of laughs and maybe a few tears we've officially said goodbye to New Girl. The Fox comedy aired its series finale last night and the seven seasons seemed to have flown by.

Even though we were blessed with one last season—even if it was shorter than all the rest—we are already sad that the loft mates are no more. There are no more games of True American or sweet moments between Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson). No more hilarious Schmidt (Max Greenfield) moments to give you belly laughs or Winston (Lamorne Morris) bird shirt scenes.

We will definitely miss a lot of the great stories and funny moments from New Girl, but it's the characters that we still can't bid farewell to. The actors who played these roles made them iconic. They hooked us in from day one and it's been a wild ride to the end. From the friendships between the characters to their romances we've been fans and will remain fans forever.

The real question is: which character will you miss the most from New Girl? Vote for your favorite character from the comedy below. If you think it's hard then you're doing it right. All of the characters are so unique and fabulous!