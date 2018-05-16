Christina Aguilera Didn't Quit The Voice Because of Gwen Stefani

How do you really feel, Christina Aguilera?

Earlier this month, the "Accelerate" singer announced she was done with NBC's The Voice forever. In an interview with W magazine, published today, Aguilera said it felt like "such a hamster wheel" after doing six seasons with CeeLo Green, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

Over time, she explained, "Things really started to shift and change."

"I signed on to a show where the blind audition element was something interesting, something genuine. After a while, though, you start to see that everyone is good-looking," the pop music superstar said with a laugh. "It wasn't a comfortable place for me to be, where I'm just part of a money-making machine. When I stop believing in something, then it's like, 'What am I doing here?' I think I did choose to, no pun intended, take a chair for so long and do something very commercial for my little ones. But at a certain point I felt like I'm not even doing them a service by cheating myself and what I'm here to do. They should be seeing Mommy live her best life."