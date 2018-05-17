The Evolution of the Royal Wedding Dress

Lace, trains and long sleeves are just a few of the attributes that come to mind when describing the wedding dresses worn by royal brides when they married their prince charming.

Unsurprisingly, those same styles that drew gasps of envy when the brides stepped out of their carriage or Rolls Royce, were versions of the same style that have been worn by nearly every bride for years to come. Whether it was a classic white dress, as made popular by Queen Victoria, or the jaw-dropping lace dress that Kate Middleton wore when she married Prince William, the royals have consistently set the bar for bridal fashion.

One of the original trendsetters was the strong-minded Queen Victoria. She had perhaps the most profound impact on bridal fashion considering the influence she had for decades to come following her choice to wear a white lace dress for her nuptials to Prince Albert in 1840. Believe it or not, before Victoria opted for her white lace gown, white had been a rather unpopular color choice among brides-to-be. Her decision, which was both a political and stylistic choice, began the era of white bridal gowns that has continued to this day.

And contrary to modern-day brides, Victoria chose the delicate color, not for it's symbolism of purity—she used orange blossoms to symbolize that instead—but to highlight the handmade lace that she and her team of advisers had chosen for the special day.