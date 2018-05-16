The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Might "Sympathize" With Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Controversial Decision Now

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., May. 16, 2018 10:00 AM
Get ready to place your bets.
The Bachelorette's Chris Harrison is set to reveal Becca Kufrin's 28 suitors for the upcoming season of the ABC reality hit on Thursday morning, less than two weeks ahead of the May 28 premiere.
And when E! News caught up with Harrison at ABC's Upfront presentation on Tuesday, he had just finished production on Becca's season and promised, "It's awesome. It's a kick-ass season. I'm excited because I know how good it is. I can't wait for everybody to see it."
While the host obviously couldn't say anything about how Becca's journey ends, he did tease that the 28-year-old might just understand her former fiancée Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's controversial decision to break-up with her on-camera in order to be with Lauren Burnham.
"You have that built-in story, the heartbreak and her coming off of that...the way she was treated, but it's kind of interesting how she will deal with it and will she fall in the same trap that Arie did," Harrison explained. "She was very cognizant of how she was acting and how she was treating the guys and not doing that."
He then teased, "But at the end I will just say this: she can—not understand what Arie did—but definitely sympathize with what happened."
Press play on the video above to get even more scoop on Becca's season from Harrison.
After the franchise's most dramatic finale ever, E! News chatted with Becca, who told us she harbored no ill will toward Arie.
"I wish him and Lauren the best," Becca said. "Watching their relationship unfold it made much more sense. I'm just beady to move on and be done with that and sayonara to them."
Check back with E! tomorrow to meet all 28 of Becca's suitors.
Becca's season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
