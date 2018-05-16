Here's How Laurie Hernandez Is Already Preparing for the Next Olympics

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Wed., May. 16, 2018 8:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Laurie Hernandez

Instagram

Laurie Hernandez is already preparing for Toyko 2020!

That's right, and the 17-year-old gymnastics star is telling us exactly what she's been up to and how she's getting ready for what's to come. 

"There really is no typical day since every day is different. I do a lot of traveling with training in between. I enjoy that each day brings something new, but I make sure I get my workouts in and am eating right," she tells E! News.

And because eating right and making sure she's fueling her body with all that she needs for the grueling training sessions, Hernandez is also telling us all about how she starts her day. 

Photos

Top 10 Summer Olympics Moments

"I'm always busy and need something that gives me energy throughout the day. That's where scrambled eggs come in – they're one of my favorite meals to make myself," she explains. "Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse with one large egg containing 6 grams of high-quality protein, so it's an easy, delicious and nutritious way for me to stay satisfied. I also make sure to incorporate other nutritious foods, such as lean protein, vegetables, fruits and whole grains."

Photos

Stars at 2016 Rio Olympics

The gymnast is partnering with the American Egg Board to search for this year's incredible kid. 

"Growing up, my parents always supported me and my dreams. Not only did this help me reach my full potential, but it also made me feel special each step of the way. So, I know firsthand that incredible kids should be recognized!" she says. "The You're Incredible Because… The contest aims to celebrate kids engaging in social good projects in their schools and communities, excelling in sports or extra-curricular activities, raising money for those in need and more."

Even with her hectic schedule, Hernandez still tries to stay in contact with her teammates from the 2016 Rio Olympics. 

"I've really tried to keep in touch with them, but we're all so busy with traveling and some with training. I do hope there is a reunion in the works soon since I miss all of them!" she says. 

During the summer games, the Dancing With the Stars' champion kept her parents and siblings by her side. She tells us that nothing has changed, and they're still a very important part of her career. 

"My family plays a big role in shaping me as a person and as an athlete," she explains. "They've helped me stay ambitious and continue to push me to achieve my dreams. Without them, I couldn't have done anything I've accomplished so far."

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Top Stories
Latest News
Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen Confirms James Corden Was the Drunkest Person at the 2018 Met Gala

ESC: Meghan Markle

Sorry, Haters: Meghan Markle Has Passed Every Test Thrown at Her and Is Marrying Prince Harry

Stan Lee

Stan Lee Files $1 Billion Lawsuit Against POW! Entertainment

Pink, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Applaud Pink's Response to a Twitter Troll

Camilla Luddington, Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy Season 14

Alex and Jo Just Might Miss Their Own Wedding and the Reason Why Is Revealed in This Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Trailer Tackles #MeToo, White Privilege and Even More Zany Situations

Larry Nassar, Court

Larry Nassar Survivors Reach $500 Million Settlement With Michigan State University

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.