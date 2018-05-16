CBS Bosses on The Big Bang Theory's Future, Plus Huge Monday Shakeup in New 2018 Fall TV Schedule

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker & Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 16, 2018 6:37 AM

Big Bang Theory Cast

CBS

Don't bet on CBS saying goodbye to Sheldon Cooper just yet. During a press call to announce the network's new 2018-2019 TV schedule, CBS's Kelly Kahl addressed the future of the long-running Big Bang Theory and said just that, they hope there's a future. The cast is signed through the already announced season 12.

"We are hopeful there will be more. As long as [Chuck Lorre] and his team, [Steve Molaro] and those guys think they have stories to tell, we'll take it for as long as they want," Kahl told reporters. "We certainly hope to get a few more years out of it. It's not slowing down."

Kahl said there has been zero audience change from season 10 to the recently wrapped season 11 and they're hopeful for more Big Bang after the upcoming season 12.

Magnum PI

CBS

Here is CBS' schedule for the fall schedule. (Note: new shows are bolded.)

MONDAY

8 p.m. The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m. Happy Together

9 p.m. Magnum PI

10 p.m. Bull

TUESDAY

8 p.m. NCIS

9 p.m. FBI

10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. Survivor

9 p.m. SEAL Team

10 p.m. Criminal Minds

THURSDAY

8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon

9 p.m. Mom

9:30 p.m. Murphy Brown

10 p.m. S.W.A.T.

FRIDAY

8 p.m. MacGyver

9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0

 10 p.m. Blue Bloods

SUNDAY

7 p.m. 60 Minutes

8 p.m. God Friended Me

9 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

10 p.m. Madame Secretary 

MIDSEASON: New dramas The Code and The Red Line will debut later this year, along with new sitcom Fam. Elementary, Instinct, Life in Pieces, Man With a Plan, Celebrity Big Brother and The Amazing Race will all return.

