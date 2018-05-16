Ryan Reynolds Crashes Stephen Colbert's Opening Monologue as Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds took over Stephen Colbert's hosting duties on Tuesday when he crashed The Late Show star's opening monologue dressed as Deadpool.

"Please guys, no one stand up," the actor said in character. "It's CBS. I know how old your audience is."

After Colbert pointed out that he was in the middle of his routine, Reynolds refused to stand down.

"Don't be disgusting, Stephen," Reynolds added. "This is a great opportunity for me to promote my new movie Deadpool 2 (in theaters Friday). And yes, I would love to be your guest tonight—thank you for asking."

However, Colbert already had a guest for that evening's show: Jamie Foxx.

"I see. Well, he's got boyish charm for days. I, for one, loved his work in Back to the Future," the Wade Wilson character said, mistakenly referencing Michael J. Fox.

Although, there was one celebrity guest the superhero did not want on Colbert's show.

"I'll tell you who should not be on your show: Ryan Reynolds. No, no, no—huge asshole," Reynolds joked. "He's like the poor man's version of Ryan Reynolds and like the rich man's version of my most recent turd."