2018 BET Awards Nominations: DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar Among Top Nominees

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 16, 2018 5:13 AM

The nominees for the 2018 BET Awards are finally here.

DJ Khaled has the most nominations with six nods, including Album of the Year, Video of the Year and Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Kendrick Lamar is also a nominee in five categories, and Migos and SZA have four nominations each.

Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Drake, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also in the running in multiple categories. 

In addition, Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong'o, Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright and Taraji P. Henson are up for the Best Actress Award. Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Donald Glover, Sterling K. Brown, Denzel Washington and Daniel Kaluuya are in the running for the Best Actor Award.

To see the full list of nominees, check out the following list:

Best Actress Award
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Tiffany Haddish
Taraji P. Henson
Lupita Nyong'o
Letitia Wright

Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Daniel Kaluuya
Michael B. Jordan
Sterling K. Brown

Best Movie Award
A Wrinkle in Time
Black Panther
Girls Trip
Mudbound
Detroit

Young Stars Award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler

Album of the Year Award
Grateful, DJ Khaled
Culture II, Migos
CTRL, SZA
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
4:44, Jay-Z
Black Panther: The Album, Kendrick Lamar and various artists

Cardi B, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé
Kehlani
H.E.R.
Rihanna
SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Rapsody
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar

Best Group Award
Chloe x Halle
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Migos
Rae Sremmurd

SZA

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Best Collaboration Award
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, "Loyalty"
DJ Khaled feat. Future, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, "Top Off"
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, "Bartier Cardi"
French Montana feat. Swae Lee, "Unforgettable" 

Video of the Year Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"

Video Director of the Year Award
Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Director X
Dave Meyers
Benny Boom

Best New Artist Award
Goldlink
SZA
H.E.R.
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Daniel Caesar

Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria)​
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)

Serena Williams

Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Elana Meyers Taylor
Serena Williams
Candace Parker
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Venus Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, "I'll Find You"
Snoop Dogg feat. B Slade, "Words Arew Few"
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin, "If You Don't Mind"
Marvin Sapp, "Close"
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj, "I'm Getting Ready" 

BET Her Award
Janelle Monaé, "Django Jane"
Lizzo, "Water Me"
Mary J. Blige, "Strength of a Woman"
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown, "Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)"
Chloe x Halle, "The Kids Are Alright"
Leikeli47, "2nd Fiddle"

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award
Migos feat. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, "MotorSport" 
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble" 
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow" 
Drake, "God's Plan"
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
SZA feat. Travis Scott, "Love Galore"

The 2018 BET Awards will air live Sunday, June 24 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET.

