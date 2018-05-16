BREAKING!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids and Page Boys Revealed for the Royal Wedding

by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 16, 2018 3:30 AM

The Royal Wedding is just three days away, and on Wednesday, Kensington Palace revealed the members of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding party. As previously announced, Prince William will serve as his brother's best man, but Meghan will not have a maid of honor. "She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn't want to choose one over another. All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand," a palace spokesperson said last month. "She's very happy to have their support."

Harry's nephew and niece, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, will reprise their roles from Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017, but Prince Louis, 3 weeks, will not go to the wedding.

In addition to Charlotte, Miss Florence van Cutsem, 3, will be a bridesmaid. The daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, and one of Harry's goddaughters, the tot is also the cousin of Grace van Custemone of William and Kate's more memorable bridesmaids.

Miss Remi Litt, 6, and Miss Rylan Litt, 7, daughters of Benita Litt and Darren Litt, will also be bridesmaids; the two sisters are Meghan's goddaughters. A Canadian sibling trio—Missy Ivy Mulroney, 4, Master Brian Mulroney, 7, and Master John Mulroney, 7—will also be involved; they are the children of Jessica Mulroney, a celebrity stylist who has been assisting Meghan, and Benedict Mulroney, who is the son of former a Canadian Prime Minister, Brian Mulroney.

Another one of Harry's goddaughters, Miss Zalie Warren, 2, will be a bridesmaid; she is the daughter of Zoe Warren and Jake Warren. Jasper Dyer, 6, is the son of Mark Dyer, Harry's friend and mentor, and Mark's wife, Amanda Dyer; Jasper will serve as one of the page boys. Preparations for the big day are well underway. Details surrounding the bridesmaids' dresses and the page boys' uniforms will be announced on the wedding day, a spokesperson revealed.

