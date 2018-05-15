Ludacris' Wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue Reveals She Had a Miscarriage in Candid Birthday Post

In a candid birthday post, Ludacris' wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage and had to have surgery within the last year. But despite all that she says she remains grateful.

Along with a cute photo of the couple at the Painted Duck in Atlanta, Georgia, the bday gal, who shares 3-year-old daughter Cadence Gaëlle with the actor and music man, wrote on Instagram, "Lord, I thank you for the gift of life. This year didn’t necessarily start off right for us. I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery."

Eudoxie, who has been married to the Fear Factor host since 2014, added, "It was very easy to complain and self pity but I refused to let the enemy win. I stayed faithful and prayed up. I spent hours focusing on the many ways the Lord has blessed me. How could I complain when God has blessed me with the opportunity to already experience motherhood? I’m sharing this with you all to remind you to live in gratitude."