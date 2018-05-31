Vote for Your Favorite Luke Bryan Song as the What Makes You Country Tour Kicks Off

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 31, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kick the dust up country music fans because Luke Bryan is hitting the road.

After a successful first season serving as a judge on ABC's American Idol, the artist is ready to begin the What Makes You Country tour where he will perform his biggest hits in front of massive crowds across the country.

"It's going to be good. It's good to have summer time coming. It's going to be amazing in these stadiums," Luke teased to E! News before performing at the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival earlier this month. "We're doing places like Dodger Stadium. It's the first time a country artist has ever been in there so we're excited about being there."

He added, "We're looking forward to the summer—a busy summer."

Guests on the tour—that includes stops at Boston's Fenway Park and Chicago's Wrigley Field—include Jon Pardi and Sam Hunt. In addition, Morgan Wallen and Carly Pearce will appear at select shows.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Luke Bryan

Gary Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"My excitement to play these iconic sports stadiums is truly uncontainable," Luke previously told reporters in a Nashville press conference.  "Playing my music live is the reason I do what I do and the energy of the fans is what pushes me year after year to deliver a bigger and better experience. I'm so thankful to be in these venues and cities with some of the brightest names in country music. This lineup fires me up and I can't wait to get this tour started!"

While the set list remains top secret, there's no doubt several of his big hits will be played throughout the tour. In fact, we want to know what you want to hear when he comes to your neighborhood.

Vote for your favorite Luke song below and find out when the country music singer is heading to your town online now.

Luke Bryan's Biggest Hits
What Is Your Favorite Luke Bryan Song?
6.1%
12.3%
4.1%
13.5%
4.5%
11.5%
2.9%
6.1%
2.5%
13.1%
2.5%
0.8%
3.7%
7.0%
6.6%
2.9%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Luke Bryan , Music , Concerts , 2018 People's Choice Awards , People's Choice , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
G-Eazy, Halsey

G-Eazy Kisses Halsey Onstage Amid Reconciliation Rumors and Machine Gun Kelly Feud

Joe Simpson, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Gives a Health Update on Dad Joe Simpson Following Prostate Cancer Battle

Ariana Grande Performs at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Ariana Grande, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III

This Bishop Thought Ariana Grande Was a Taco Bell Item at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

LGBTQ Pop Stars

Inside Pop Music's Rising Rainbow Revolution

Eminem

Eminem's Kamikaze Features Anti-Gay Slurs and Donald Trump Disses

Tito & Jackie Celebrate Michael Jackson's 60th Birthday

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.