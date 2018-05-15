Meghan Markle Is Destined to Be a Duchess! Find Out Your Royal Title Using Our Name Generator

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 15, 2018 7:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Bid farewell to Meghan MarkleSuits star of Los Angeles! This bride-to-be is getting a fancy new title. 

After Meghan and Prince Harry are officially named husband and wife during Saturday's royal wedding extravaganza, Queen Elizabeth II is expected to upgrade their monikers in a major way. Tradition tells us that Prince Harry will be granted a royal dukedom, making him the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex. (Similarly, Prince William and Kate Middletonbecame the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.)

Of course nothing is official until the monarch declares it so, which is why our very own royal name generator may just come in handy. Live out your own royal fantasy by finding out the perfectly posh and undeniably British name to be bestowed upon you by scrolling below! 

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

First, take the first letter of your first name to discover your new identity, listed as male/female/or the pronoun of your choosing:

A: Alastair/Anne

B: Benedict/Beatrix

C: Carlisle/Catherine

D: Daylen/Daphne

E: Edward/Eugenie

F: Frederick/Florence

G: George/Gwendolyn

H: Harry/Hermione

I: Irwin/Imogen

J: James/Juliette

K: Kerwin/Kinsey

L: Langdon/Leighton

M: Mervyn/Marigold

N: Nicholas/Nora

O: Osmond/Ophelia

P: Philip/Pandora

Q: Quincy/Qiana

R: Ridgewell/Rosalyn

S: Sheffield /Scarlett

T: Thomas/Tilda

U: Upton/Ursula

V: Vincent/Violet

W: Wadsworth/Willa

X: Xavier/Xenia

Y: Yardley/Yasmine

Z: Zayden/Zara

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Next, take the first letter of your last name to find out your surname: 

A: Arathorn

B: Bainbridge II

C: Calhoun

D: Devonte

E: Ethelbert

F: Fairbanks

G: Grafton

H: Huxley IV

I: Iverson

J: Jennison

K: Kingston VIII

L: Lawton

M: Mansfield

N: Needingham

O: Oswald II

P: Phineas

Q: Quinsley

R: Remington III

S: Sheffield

T: Thorndike III

U: Umbridge

V: Viscounte

W: Winthrop V

X: Xonuds

Y: Yarnell

Z: Zillowsby IV

Photos

The Best Royal Wedding Dresses

Then, a title! Select the month you were born and voila! you're royal: 

January: Emperor/ Empress

February: Grand Prince/Grand Princess

March: Sir/Dame

April: Duke/Duchess

May: Baron/Baroness 

June: King/Queen

July: Grand Duke/Grand Duchess 

August: Archduke/Archduchess

September: Lord/Lady

October: High King/High Queen

November: Prince/Princess

December: Count/Countess

And finally, the area your rule or dynasty you belong to. It's decided by the day of the month you were born. 

1: of Albermarle

2: of Clarence

3: of Avondale

4: of St. Andrews

5: of Connaught

6: of Strathearn

7: of Cumberland

8: of Gloucester

9: of Edinburgh

10: of Hereford

11: of Kendal

12: of Kent

13: of Kintyre

14: of Lorne

15: of Ross

16: of Sussex

17: of Windsor

18: of York

19: of Albany

20: of Bedford

21: of Norfolk 

22: of Somerset

23: of Teviotdale

24 of Cornwall

25: of Rothesay

26: of Bridgewater

27: of Montagu

28: of Leinster

29: of Wellington 

30: of Inverness

31of Westminster

In Meghan's case, her new title is Marigold Mansfield, Archduchess of St. Andrews. Kind of has a ring to it, no? 

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royal Wedding , Royals , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Troian Bellisario

Troian Bellisario Spotted for the First Time Since Pregnancy News

Aretha Franklin: The Accomplished Life of The Queen of Soul

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Met Gala 2017

Nick Jonas and His Family Arrive in India for Engagement Party

Scarlett Johansson Raked in $40.5 Million This Year

Bethenny Frankel's Bitter Custody Battle Continues

Britney Spears Ordered to Pay Kevin Federline $110,000

Get to Know K-Pop Sensation Monsta X

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.