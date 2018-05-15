Lisa Vanderpump Pays Tribute to Late Brother Mark After "Devastating Couple of Weeks"

Lisa Vanderpump will never forget her older brother.

Just days after news broke that Mark Vanderpump had died at 59 in a suspected overdose, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star paid tribute to her family member.

"Rest In Peace big brother," Lisa wrote on Instagram with a broken heart emoji and throwback photo of the brother-sister duo.

She added, "It's been a devastating couple of weeks... one day at a time... I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all your love and support. Love Lisa xo."

Several Bravo co-stars including Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval, Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer offered their love and support in the comments section.

Close friends Lance Bass and Shiva Safai also showed their compassion online.

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail broke the news that Mark's body was discovered at his home in England on April 30. Lisa would later confirm her brother's death in a statement to the outlet.

"This has come as a shock to us all," she explained. "My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this."

Lisa continued, "He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy. We appreciate your consideration in this private and extremely difficult family time."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lisa and her family during this difficult time.

