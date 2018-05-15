Lisa Vanderpump Pays Tribute to Late Brother Mark After "Devastating Couple of Weeks"

Lisa Vanderpump will never forget her older brother.

Just days after news broke that Mark Vanderpump had died at 59 in a suspected overdose, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star paid tribute to her family member.

"Rest In Peace big brother," Lisa wrote on Instagram with a broken heart emoji and throwback photo of the brother-sister duo.

She added, "It's been a devastating couple of weeks... one day at a time... I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all your love and support. Love Lisa xo."

Several Bravo co-stars including Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval, Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer offered their love and support in the comments section.