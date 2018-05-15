Justin Timberlake Surprises 88-Year-Old Grandma With the "Best Night Ever"

Don't act like it's a bad thing to receive a surprise from the one and only Justin Timberlake.

While traveling across the country as part of the Man of the Woods tour, the "Say Something" singer wanted to meet a special grandma at the Amway Center.

Maybe you've heard of 88-year-old Florida resident Bette Maloney also known as Nammie?

Back in April, Nammie became an Internet sensation after video surfaced of the grandma sharing her excitement over receiving J.T. tickets.

Lo and behold, Justin saw the video and wanted to meet the very special fan.