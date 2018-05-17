Meet Kendrick Lamar's TDE Team: Hip-Hop's Most In-Demand ''Family''

"I know what we did to get here. No matter how far we get, we'll always have that bond, period."

More than just an independent record label (arguably the best known in hip-hop at that), Kendrick Lamar told Billboard in a 2017 interview that he considers Top Dawg Entertainment a "brotherhood." In 2004, TDE's CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith discovered and signed the 16-year-old Compton, Calif. native. Almost 15 years later, Lamar is a global phenomenon, with 12 Grammys, 2 No. 1 hits and a Pulitzer Prize. Kendrick, 30, heads into Sunday's 2018 Billboard Music Awards with 15 nominations.

Without question Lamar is the label's most lucrative act, but there's no shortage of talent within TDE. In hopes of capitalizing on the MC's standout year, TDE just embarked on its first-ever label tour with Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, SiR and Lance Skiiiwalker.

Check out the all-star roster of performers and playmakers who stand beside Kendrick in TDE's mission to maintain artistic integrity while expanding upon their commercial success.