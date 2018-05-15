Roseanne Just Revealed a Dark Secret About Its Title Character

Before Roseanne returned for its big revival on ABC, star Roseanne Barr and the creative minds crafting the new season—the show's 10th, overall—promised that, amid its discussions of the nation's political divide and economic anxities, they'd also be addressing the opioid addiction epidemic currently plaguing the county.

What they didn't say was just how that particular crisis would work its way into the show's narrative. But with tonight's penultimate episode of the season, we now know. And boy is it bleak.

After a season's worth of mentions about Roseanne Conner's bad knee and the Conners' struggle to cover their rising health care costs, it took Roseanne and Dan's 45th wedding anniversary celebration—complete with rosé and a free Honeybaked Ham—to finally reveal that Rosie's got herself a deadly serious addiction to pain pills.