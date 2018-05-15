5 Fun Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know About Meghan Markle

Fun Fact #5: She Once Thought She'd Have a Normal Life

In September 2015, a year after her divorce, the brunette beauty opened up to Hello! magazine while promoting her Reitmans campaign and talked about living her low-key life in Toronto, where she was filming Suits.

"It's really funny because I think as much of a big city as Toronto is, it's so different from L.A. or New York," she said. "There is no paparazzi so it’s really easy to just have a normal life where you are not getting dressed for the day and worried about that element of it.”

In the interview, she talked about loving to walk her dogs, Bogart and Guy, without dealing with the paps.

The then-35-year-old said, "If I just want to walk my dogs, I throw on a baseball cap and I’ll do that. Then at the end of the day I can go 'great, now is my time to get dressed for myself and do it not because you know you are going to be photographed and someone is going to see you but because it’s the sake of taking some fashion risks.'"

Well now one of the world's most fashionable women has all eyes on her, dying to know just what she will wear down the aisle on May 19!