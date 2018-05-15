EXCLUSIVE!

Taraji P. Henson Says Kelvin Hayden "Couldn't Wait" to Propose

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 15, 2018 1:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Taraji P. Henson had an inkling a proposal was on the way. 

While walking the red carpet at the Fox 2018 Upfront, the Empire star showed off her diamond ring and dished on her recent engagement.

Before popping the question, Henson's beau Kelvin Hayden kept asking the actress if she wanted to get married. He even questioned her during his recent visit to Atlanta, where the Cookie character was shooting her new film What Men Want.

"I remember him grabbing me one night and he was like, ‘Woman, you sure you want to get married?' And I was like, ‘Why do you keep asking me the same question? I said yes!'" she recalled. "So, that made me go, ‘Hmm, is he about to propose?'"

Hayden had already told Henson he was going to propose within the next six months and that he was going to purchase the engagement ring during his recent trip to Dubai. However, the former football star didn't specify when he was planning on proposing. 

"He was trying to wait until my birthday," she added. "He couldn't wait that long. He couldn't wait!"

Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden

After Hayden got down on one knee and presented Henson with a diamond solitaire, the actress called her mom to tell her the good news. She also messaged her other family members and friends.

It's been only a few days since Henson accepted Hayden's proposal, so she hasn't started the wedding planning process just yet. However, the Proud Mary star said the two lovebirds want their big day to be "small and intimate." Although, this may be challenging considering she has a "big family." It looks like a surprise wedding isn't totally off the table, either. 

"I could do just like a cookout. All of a sudden the music plays and it's like, ‘Oh! It's a wedding,'" she joked.

Henson's Empire co-stars are excited for her, too. 

"She has so much love to give," Jussie Smollett said while walking the red carpet with Terrence Howard. "She should. Someone should, you know, hold her heart gently….He does….We're happy that we all love him and he's a part of the family."

Empire airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. EST on Fox.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taraji P. Henson , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives , wochit
Latest News
Meghan Markle

5 Fun Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know About Meghan Markle

Nathan Fillion, The Rookie

ABC's Fall 2018 Show Trailers: Nathan Fillion Is Right at Home in The Rookie, But What About the Other 3?

Laurel or Yanny?

Laurel or Yanny? Listen to the New Viral Video Driving the Internet Crazy!

Justice League, Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill Addresses Movie Mustache Drama: Why He Couldn't Shave for Justice League

ESC: Meghan Markle

Who Could Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle in Place of Her Father, According to a Royal Expert

Rita Ora, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, Girls

Cardi B Apologizes for Controversial ''Girls'' Collaboration, Says She's Had ''Experiences'' With Women

Nico Tortorella, Trinity Taylor, drag

Younger's Nico Tortorella Gets a Drag Makeover From Trinity Taylor

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.