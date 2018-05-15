Younger's Nico Tortorella Gets a Drag Makeover From Trinity Taylor

"I'm here to make up a man."

And so Nico Tortorella's drag transformation began. The Younger star joined forces with RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 star Trinity Taylor for a makeover organized by Them.

"I just want to go like big and colorful and poppy Trinity-esque," Tortorella requested for his look. Taylor followed suit with slanted brows, bold lashes, a glitter beard and corseted ensemble.

The two walked viewers through each step of the process in achieving the ultimate look, including applying glue to the actor's actual brows as a barrier between his hair and the makeup, highlighting the high points of his face and gluing the lashes on at an angle. Then, it was time for The Tuck.

"This is looking like a diaper," Trinity joked of Tortorella's creation using a paper towel and duck tape.

Next, the star padded his body to create the appearance of curves, put on several pairs of tights and layered on the rest of the outfit, including a wig, gloves and jewelry.