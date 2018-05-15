Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress May Look Like These 15 Celeb Gowns

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace
The countdown to the red carpet, err, we mean royal wedding is almost here!
Instead of an award show red carpet, Meghan Markle will be walking down the aisle at St George's Chapel...in arguably the most important dress she'll ever wear. The Internet has been ablaze with speculation, but if The Daily Mail reports are true, the former Suits star will be donning a £100,00 hand-stitched, beaded gown from London atelier Ralph & Russo.
It's not the first time the future royal opted for the fashion house, known for its intricately embellished designs. Meghan wore a Ralph & Russo gown for the official engagement portraits with Prince Harry. The dress featured a sheer bodice with embroidery and a full tiered tulle skirt.
While the duchess-to-be will most likely follow royal wedding etiquette with a more conservative dress, we can get a sense of what will come down the aisle from the atelier's past designs, especially since the fashion house has hit a stride among Hollywood elite.
Perhaps it will sparkle like Sofia Vergara or Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Oscars ensembles. Maybe it'll will be pared down, showing off minimal design, like Angelina Jolie's BAFTA gown. What if it'll totally surprise us like Lily Collins' mini frock? Either way, we're sure it'll be beautiful.
To see our favorite Ralph & Russo celebrity looks so far this year...and what could possibly look like Meghan's wedding dress, keep scrolling.
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
15. Rita Ora
Not only did this couture creation, worn at the BRIT Awards, feature feathers and tiers, but it also transitioned into an ombre effect. What a confection!
Mike Coppola/VF18/Getty Images for VF
14. Sofia Vergara
The Modern Family actress took a break from her usual fit-and-flare silhouette for something with a little more Spanish flair at the Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party. The beading on the cape train alone represents the artistry put into this dress.
John Shearer/Getty Images
13. Elizabeth Banks
The Hunger Games actress looked like tinsel on Christmas morning at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The movement of the dress was captivating.
12. Camila Cabello
Three words: Fresh. Romantic. Sexy.
11. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
This is basically what mermaids or sirens look like when they grow legs. The sea-foam green, one-shoulder gown the model wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was an unexpected and welcomed vibe in the waves of black frocks and tuxedos.
10. Rita Ora
Talk about a va-va-voom moment. The songstress' one-shoulder gown let her leg sing for days.
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
9. Angelina Jolie
While Ralph & Russo has become known for its intricate embellishments and beading, the fashion house does pared-back couture in the most sophisticated, elegant way, as seen on the A-lister at the British Academy Film Awards.
8. Tessa Thompson
The Westworld actress' fun frock turned heads at the Essence 11th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala luncheon.
7. Lupita Nyong'o
It almost looks like the Oscar winner is wearing a silver gown that transitions into a feathery black train, but there's actually two layers here: There's a sheer black material that develops into the dramatic train. Talk about red carpet magic.
George Pimentel/WireImage
6. Penelope Cruz
Another piece of evidence that the London atelier creates fashion for an international market. The Volver actress looks like old Hollywood in off-the-shoulder lace, but the dark hue and satin train makes the ensemble modern.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
5. Fan Bingbing
Princess gowns are a plenty among this fashion house, as evidence by the Chinese actress at Cannes.
4. Alison Brie
Intricacy is the name of the game for this atelier. Even with more casual looks, as seen on the How to Be Single star at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards, the details draw the eyes.
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images
3. Lily Collins
Not a full-length gown but a stunner nonetheless. It was youthful look for the fresh-faced actress but still very glamorous in the luxurious dual textures.
2. Angelina Jolie
The Salt star was having a fashion moment in this white, asymmetrical, feathery frock at the Critics' Choice Awards—and we were here for it.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
1. Tracee Ellis Ross
And our favorite Ralph & Russo celebrity red carpet look goes to...the Black-ish star at the Screen Actors Guild Awards! Before you notice that the typical bells and whistles—lavish embellishment and intricate beading—that the London atelier is known for isn't present, we argue that even in a minimal state, a well-structured, well-designed piece should accentuate the body, enhance beauty, without overwhelming the wearer. Tracee rocked this dress; it did not wear her.
Which look was your favorite?