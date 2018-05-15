Farrah Abraham Suffers a Major Wardrobe Malfunction in Cannes

Farrah Abraham accidentally revealed a little too much for photographers at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

The Teen Mom alum attended a party in a gorgeous gold gown this week in France, but suffered a wardrobe malfunction when the slit on the dress slid to the side, exposing her to the cameras. Even though Abraham's commando moment was caught by photographers, she isn't letting it get her down. The reality star is even posting about the wardrobe malfunction on social media.

"#cannes has it's Farrah-Share of fashion," she tweeted on Tuesday.

Abraham arrived to Cannes over the weekend with her daughter, Sophia. The mother-daughter duo had been in Fiji before flying to France.