Check Out Tina Fey's Funniest Characters Ahead of Her SNL Hosting Return

Tina Fey is hosting Saturday Night Live this week. We repeat: Tina Fey is hosting SNL!

After nine years of being a cast member and writer on the comedy skit series, Fey decided to branch out and show off her comedic talents in numerous other ways, but SNL is her home and come this Saturday's season finale, she's heading back…as the host.

In honor of Fey's return to the long-running show, we started watching some of Tina's best SNL skits as well as her best comedic roles to date. Yes, it was a barrel full of laughs and you need to get on our level.

Scroll through this story to see some of the funniest roles and characters that Fey has ever played, both on TV and in film, and vote for your favorite of all time. We know it'll be hard to choose, but you can do it.