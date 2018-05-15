Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Wants to Attend the Royal Wedding After All

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 15, 2018 9:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Will he or won't he attend?

That is the question people around the world are asking when it comes to Thomas Markle's RSVP for this Saturday's royal wedding.

Yesterday, all signs pointed to Meghan Markle's dad skipping out on the weekend ceremonies after suffering a heart attack. A paparazzi scandal involving Meghan's half-sister Samantha Grant also complicated things even further.

But earlier this morning, Thomas spoke out and expressed his desire to attend Saturday's events after all.

"Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment," he shared with TMZ. "I'd like to be a part of history."

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Thomas also told the outlet that he's back in the hospital and doctors are performing several tests after his heart attack. Although doctors have yet to share a possible discharge date, Thomas is hopeful that he can fly to England sooner rather than later.

"I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle," he shared.

While speculation continues in regards to who will walk Meghan down the aisle Saturday, the palace recently released a statement regarding the headlines surrounding the bride-to-be's father.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told E! News in a statement. "She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

Through it all, Thomas claims his daughter tried calling him Monday. Unfortunately, he was not near his phone so she followed up with a text message.

On Saturday, Meghan and Prince Harry will wed at St. George's Chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds. Approximately 600 guests including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Priyanka Chopra are expected to attend.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Meghan Markle , Royal Wedding , Prince Harry , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Outlander's First Season 4 Teaser Is Here

Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Dethrones Emma Stone as Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actress of 2018

Best of Summer Music, Taylor Swift, Drake, Cardi B

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which Artist Had the Best Summer This Year?

Jay Mohr, Nikki Cox

Jay Mohr and Nikki Cox Divorcing After 9 Years of Marriage

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Share Wedding Day Footage on 10th Anniversary

Angela Kinsey, The Office

The Office’s Angela Kinsey Roasts Her Nephew Over His Tinder Profile

Hayden Panetierre, Hyde Sunset Afterparty, Breaking & Exiting

Hayden Panettiere and New Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Enjoy a Date Night at Movie Premiere

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.