Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Wants to Attend the Royal Wedding After All

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 15, 2018 9:42 AM
Will he or won't he attend?
That is the question people around the world are asking when it comes to Thomas Markle's RSVP for this Saturday's royal wedding.
Yesterday, all signs pointed to Meghan Markle's dad skipping out on the weekend ceremonies after suffering a heart attack. A paparazzi scandal involving Meghan's half-sister Samantha Grant also complicated things even further.
But earlier this morning, Thomas spoke out and expressed his desire to attend Saturday's events after all.
"Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment," he shared with TMZ. "I'd like to be a part of history."
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Thomas also told the outlet that he's back in the hospital and doctors are performing several tests after his heart attack. Although doctors have yet to share a possible discharge date, Thomas is hopeful that he can fly to England sooner rather than later.
"I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle," he shared.
While speculation continues in regards to who will walk Meghan down the aisle Saturday, the palace recently released a statement regarding the headlines surrounding the bride-to-be's father.
"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told E! News in a statement. "She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."
Through it all, Thomas claims his daughter tried calling him Monday. Unfortunately, he was not near his phone so she followed up with a text message.
On Saturday, Meghan and Prince Harry will wed at St. George's Chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds. Approximately 600 guests including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Priyanka Chopra are expected to attend.
Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.
