Rami Malek Rocks as Queen's Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody Trailer

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 15, 2018 8:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Fans got a sneak peek of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury on Tuesday when 20th Century Fox and Regency Enterprises dropped their first full trailer for the Queen singer's biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The film tells the story of Mercury and the British rock band's rise to fame. The movie showcases many of the group's iconic songs and recounts the reunion at Live Aid.

In addition to starring Malek, the film features Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor and Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon. The movie also features Lucy Boynton as Mary Austin and Aidan Gillen as John Reid.

Watch the video to see the full trailer.

 

Bryan Singer Fired From Directing Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher. Bryan Singer was originally slated to direct the movie; however, his departure was announced in December 2017.

The movie hits theaters Oct. 24 in the U.K. and Nov. 2 in the U.S.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rami Malek , Top Stories , Apple News , Music
Latest News
Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Outlander's First Season 4 Teaser Is Here

Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Dethrones Emma Stone as Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actress of 2018

Best of Summer Music, Taylor Swift, Drake, Cardi B

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which Artist Had the Best Summer This Year?

Jay Mohr, Nikki Cox

Jay Mohr and Nikki Cox Divorcing After 9 Years of Marriage

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Share Wedding Day Footage on 10th Anniversary

Angela Kinsey, The Office

The Office’s Angela Kinsey Roasts Her Nephew Over His Tinder Profile

Hayden Panetierre, Hyde Sunset Afterparty, Breaking & Exiting

Hayden Panettiere and New Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Enjoy a Date Night at Movie Premiere

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.