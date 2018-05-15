Chicago Fire Shakeup: Monica Raymund Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 7

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 15, 2018 7:51 AM

Chicago Fire

NBC

Monica Raymund is leaving Chicago Fire. The actor, who has been with the NBC drama since the start, announced her exit with a handwritten note on Twitter.

"It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experience of my life. I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next chapter in life. I'll always be proud to have played a fierce paramedic with such an incredible cast and crew. On to the next! See you on the ice. Love, Monica," the note reads.

Raymund's character Dawson received a new job offer in the season six finale of Chicago Fire. The finale episode featured her character thinking about heading to Puerto Rico to serve as a volunteer medic. Her character is married to Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, who is expected to return for season seven.

According to Deadline, Spencer, Eamonn Walker, Taylor Kinney, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso and Yuri Sardarov are all expected to return for the new season. David Eigenberg has yet to begin contract talks, according to Deadline.

When Chicago Fire returns this fall the series will be part of NBC's new One Chicago night of programming on Wednesdays. Chicago Med kicks off the night at 8 p.m., Fire follows at 9 p.m. and Chicago P.D. airs at 10 p.m. this fall.

Cast changes aren't anything new for the Chicago franchise where the characters, who are first responders and medical professionals, are routinely put in dangerous situations.

Chicago Fire returns this fall on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Chicago Fire , Entertainment , TV
