Chicago Fire Shakeup: Monica Raymund Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 7

Monica Raymund is leaving Chicago Fire. The actor, who has been with the NBC drama since the start, announced her exit with a handwritten note on Twitter.

"It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experience of my life. I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next chapter in life. I'll always be proud to have played a fierce paramedic with such an incredible cast and crew. On to the next! See you on the ice. Love, Monica," the note reads.

See it below.