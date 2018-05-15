Zooey Deschanel Is Both Confused and Intrigued by Snooki's Fan Letter

Terence Patrick/CBS
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 15, 2018 6:47 AM
Terence Patrick/CBS
Zooey Deschaneldoesn't speak guidette.
The New Girl star probably doesn't partake in GTL or T-shirt Time, but she managed to catch the eye of Jersey Shore's resident meatball, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. As the actress shared on social media, Snooki left an unexpected note for Deschanel that was a touch confusing.
The note read: "Zooey [heart], You're really hot. I'm a huge fan and wish we had wine together. Stay sexy b--ch! [Heart], Snooki [smiley face]."
"So much about this letter is so interesting to me," Deschanel told James Cordenon The Late Late Show Monday night. "The way she expresses herself is so unique."
However, Deschanel took issue with the "Wish we had wine together" line.
"So, she wishes something in the past that didn't happen, but she doesn't express wanting it to happen in the future," the actress said, noting that Snooki also didn't leave a way to contact her to initiate a wine gathering.
"There's a possibility we could have wine together, sure!" the star assured. However, Deschanel needs a number before they can get to clinking glasses.
"I got nothing but a lot of hearts," she quipped. "Three hearts and a smiley face."
Attention, Snooki: Zooey needs your number!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!