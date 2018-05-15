Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Looks So Grown Up at Age 14

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 15, 2018 6:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her daughter Apple's 14th birthday on Monday by sharing a rare photo of her firstborn. 

"Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make every day feel like Christmas morning," the actress wrote on Instagram. "You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

The close-up certainly showed a family resemblance between the mother-daughter duo. 

Just the day before, Paltrow shared a naked throwback photo from when she was pregnant with Apple in honor of Mother's Day. 

"Fourteen years ago on the verge of a life changing morning…" part of her caption read.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Nikki Reed Mark Mother's Day With Nude Pregnancy Photos

Paltrow shares Apple with her ex Chris Martin. The two also have a 12-year-old son named Moses. Last year, the Shakespeare in Love star celebrated Apple's 13th birthday by posting a clip of the family visiting the Museum of Ice Cream.

Even though Apple is in her early teenage years, Paltrow once suggested she hasn't had to deal with too many outbursts just yet.

"She is pretty great," she told Today in a 2017 interview. "I mean, sometimes she asks me to, like, close her door. I'm like, ‘Wait, with me on the other side of the door?' But other than that, it's pretty smooth so far."

Happy belated birthday, Apple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta

John Travolta and Olivia Newton Reunite for Grease 40th Anniversary Celebration

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Gets Real About Motherhood, Meltdowns and Her Career Comeback

Madonna, 2018 Met Gala

Watch Madonna's Full 2018 Met Gala Performance in Honor of Her 60th Birthday

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Met Gala Afterparty 2018

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's Twitter Accounts Hacked: Fake Nude Photo Posted

Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy

Sarah Drew Opens Up About Getting Let Go From Grey's Anatomy

Aretha Franklin

Inside Aretha Franklin's Final Years Outside of the Limelight

Get to Know K-Pop Sensation Monsta X

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.