Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Denies Being a Homewrecker (Again)

Lala Kent has taken her relationship with Randall Emmett public. But, as she said in Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion Monday, Kent did not break up his marriage to Ambyr Childers.

"You've been together for a while. You're clearly very happy. You denied over the years all of the allegations that your boyfriend was married," Andy Cohen, who moderated the reunion special, reminded her. "It seems that maybe he was married when you started dating, correct?"

"Well, when I met...Rand...he had a legal separation," explained Kent, who took a long pause before actually uttering her boyfriend's name on TV. "So, I don't see how I did anything wrong."

Emmett, a film and TV producer, finalized his divorce in December; he has two kids with Childers. All of the Vanderpump Rules cast members confirmed they have since met Emmett.