The 100's Bob Morley Talks Bellamy's New Optimism in Season 5

Even after everything that has happened on The 100 over the past four seasons, Bellamy Blake is still somehow as hopeful as ever.

Season five's big threat—a ship full of dangerous prisoners—is unlike anything the survivors have faced before, and they've already proven themselves to be ruthless and armed with terrifying new weapons. But Bellamy (Bob Morley), who finally made it back to the ground in last week's episode, is still determined to negotiate.

In the clip above, exclusive to E! News, Bellamy faces off against Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) and uses his control of all the Eligius prisoners still asleep up in space to get her to help him save his sister and a thousand other survivors stuck in the bunker.

It's a move that's classic Bellamy, but according to Morley, it also comes from the experience he's gained over the past six years of growing in space, and developing a new way of handling situations.