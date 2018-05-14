Watch Ryan Reynolds Compete on a Korean Singing Show Disguised as a Unicorn

Shameless promo is the best kind of promo!

While overseas doing press for Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds competed on a Korean singing show disguised as a unicorn. Just when we though Ryan couldn't "out Ryan" himself, he proves us wrong.

Clad in a colorful mask and glittery rainbow cape, not a single audience member suspected it was Reynolds as he belted out the lyrics to "Tomorrow" from Annie. (And to be completely honest, Ryan isn't half bad at singing!) No surprise here, the video of Ryan's performance on King of Mask Singer has taken the internet by storm and amassed millions of views.

Reminiscent of The Voice, the identities of two competing singers are concealed by wild costumes as to not let their appearance impact the judges' decision.