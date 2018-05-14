Here's Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Stay Before Their Wedding Day

The night before has a lot of luxury in store.

We're just days away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic ceremony. And while there is plenty of excitement surrounding the actual wedding day, royal fans want to know any and all details about the preparations.

Lo and behold, E! News has learned new details about where the bride and groom-to-be will be staying the night before their special ceremony.

Meghan will be staying with her mother at the Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, Berkshire. The property offers "the utmost in privacy and escapism" and is perfect for "small groups or couples seeking an indulgent and romantic hideaway."

Suites start around $2,100 per night and guests can take a stroll through the tranquil water garden or embark on the Cliveden Maze if they want to settle any pre-wedding nerves.