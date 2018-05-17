The 30 Most Memorable Billboard Music Awards Looks of All Time

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Thu., May. 17, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We're just two days away from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night!

In order to prep you for all the upcoming rockin' and rollin' and general good-timin', we've gone deep in our vaults to find some of the most memorable Billboard Music Awards looks of all time—and they are certainly something to behold!

Of course you're excited to see about what Miss Janet Jackson will be wearing, the 20 costumes (that's right 20!) that Kelly Clarkson's will slay or what Ariana Grande will be donning for her comeback on Sunday, but what about what the hit-makers stepped out in back in the day?

From Pink's cash money dress back in 2000 to Céline Dion's hip-bearing gown in 2003 and Diana Ross' extreme ruffle creation in 2004 to Camila Cabello's fiery look last year, music's hottest stars have always had the wildest fashions.

Take a look at 30 of the most memorable Billboard Music Awards looks of all time...

Photos

30 Most Memorable Billboard Music Awards Outfits of All-Time

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, 20 May, at 11 p.m.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Top Stories , Ariana Grande , Top Stories , Janet Jackson
Latest News
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Compares Royal Family to Scientologists

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Engagement Ceremony, India

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Engagement Celebration in India

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Confirm Their Engagement

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, VMA's

7 Times Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super-Sexy Outfit to the MTV VMA Awards

Childish Gambino, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

What Makes Childish Gambino the 2018 MTV VMAs' Most Unique Nominee

Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton

Ben Affleck Spotted on Date With Playboy Model Shauna Sexton

The Hills Cast

Here's Everything We Know About The Hills Reunion at the MTV VMAs

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.