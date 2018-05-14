Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have a Date Night at Deadpool 2 Premiere

She may not have brought him to the 2018 Met Gala last week, but Ryan Reynolds is a smart man and knew to have his lady love, actress Blake Lively, by his side for the premiere of Deadpool 2 at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York City.

The couple, who have daughters Ines and James together, took a break from parenting duties to hit up the film's New York City event.

For the red carpet premiere, the fashionista donned glittering black jumpsuit with Jonatina sandals by Christian Louboutin. Meanwhile, the film's lead opted for a grey suit with pink waistcoat and Cousin Greg lace-ups, also by Christian Louboutin.

The two, who love to joke around with each other on social media, have been lighting up red carpets around the world with their love for years. After dating for a year, Blake and Ryan were wed on Sept. 9, 2012 at Boone's Hall Plantation in Charleston, South Carolina.