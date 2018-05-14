Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Is Officially Happening on Freeform

Freeform
The Pretty Little Liars spinoff is officially a go!
E! News has confirmed that Freeform has handed out a 10-episode first season order to Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, the spinoff to the network's wildly successful PLL franchise from creator I. Marlene King, expected to debut on the cable network in 2019. As previously announced, the new series will see OG stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively. (And if you're wondering what's become of Emily and her twins with Alison, it'll likely stay that way until the show debuts.)
Based on the book The Perfectionists by PLL author Sara Shepard, the series was originally put into development in late 2014 as a series unrelated to the PLL franchise. But by the time that show signed off after seven seasons, the idea to merge the two worlds was born.
PLL: The Perfectionists is set in the town of Beacon Heights, where everything seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town's first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.
Joining Pieterse and Parrish are Sofia Carson (Descendants) as Ava, a "trendsetting blogger and coder," Sydney Park (The Walking Dead) as Caitlin, "the perfect daughter of two perfect mothers" with political aspirations, Eli Brown as Dylan, a cellist equally dedicated to his boyfriend and his music, Graeme Thomas King as a "brilliant young scientist" named Jeremy, Hayley Erin (General Hospital) in a mysterious unnamed role, and Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl) as Claire Hotchkiss, the town's powerful puppet master.
Get a taste for the new series, including what brings Alison to Beacon Heights, in the teaser above!
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists will debut on Freeform in 2019.
