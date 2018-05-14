Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Is Officially Happening on Freeform

The Pretty Little Liars spinoff is officially a go!

E! News has confirmed that Freeform has handed out a 10-episode first season order to Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, the spinoff to the network's wildly successful PLL franchise from creator I. Marlene King, expected to debut on the cable network in 2019. As previously announced, the new series will see OG stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively. (And if you're wondering what's become of Emily and her twins with Alison, it'll likely stay that way until the show debuts.)

Based on the book The Perfectionists by PLL author Sara Shepard, the series was originally put into development in late 2014 as a series unrelated to the PLL franchise. But by the time that show signed off after seven seasons, the idea to merge the two worlds was born.