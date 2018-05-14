Kendra Wilkinson Asks Fans for Dating and Sex Advice After Hank Baskett Split

One month after filing for divorce from Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilkinson is seeking dating and sex advice.

In early April, Kendra confirmed the split on social media, telling her Instagram followers, "Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways." Shortly after, E! News learned that the reality star had officially filed for divorce from her husband after eight years of marriage.

Now, Kendra's asking her fans for relationship advice via Twitter.

"What's your opinion... do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time?" Kendra tweeted on Monday, May 14. "My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo #gimmelovin #notgettingyounger #33hereicome."