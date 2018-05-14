Lindsay Shookus Opens Up on What It's Like to Date Ben Affleck

She also says she fell in love with the entertainment business during a film internship the summer after her junior year at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, "That’s when I got the bug. I realized you could have an actual career in entertainment. And I just had no reason to think I couldn’t do it."

As for when she finally landed a job as Marci's assistant. "I was the first one in; I was the last one out," Shookus said. "I was always like, ‘I’ll go! Send me to the shoot. I’ll stay till midnight, it’s okay.’ That’s the glorious thing about being 22—you have the energy. I lived on 50th Street. I worked on 50th Street. I walked the same four blocks every day."

She also explains that having a knack with people helped her career gain new heights.

"Very early on, Marci let me interact with talent and take over more responsibilities," Shookus said. "She just really liked me and she thought I was good. I think I came at the right moment at SNL. There was a space for me, and I was good at it.”

Then in 2012, Klein left SNL and amazingly enough at the age of 32 Shookus became one of only two female head producers on the show.

In the article, Wiig, who has become a close friend of Shookus, talked about the pair's friendship.

"Auditioning for SNL is a very nerve-racking experience, and Lindsay and I clicked. She kind of talked me down a little bit—I was very nervous. She was with me through the whole process; I’ll never forget that."

"Lindsay is fun to get a drink with and is also one of the better dancers I know," confessed the funny lady who was on the show seven seasons.