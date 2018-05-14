Jennifer Love Hewitt Returning to TV in Fox's 9-1-1

This is not an emergency drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt has joined the cast of 9-1-1. The Criminal Minds and Ghost Whisperer veteran is making her return to TV in the second season of the Fox drama from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

This is Hewitt's first role since leaving Criminal Minds in 2015. Her other credits include The Client List, Hot in Cleveland, Time of Your Life and Party of Five. On the big screen she appeared in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Can't Hardly Wait and Heartbreakers.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Hewitt will play Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark), who is starting her life over as a 911 operator. She will help fill the void left behind by season one star Connie Britton, who only had a one-year deal on the series and joined Bravo's upcoming Dirty John.