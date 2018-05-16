The Highs and Lows of Janet Jackson's Roller-Coaster Year

Janet Jackson never has to set foot on stage again if she doesn't want to.

Her legacy as a a pop goddess is secure, her hits enduring, her five Grammys, 11 American Music Awards and 10 Billboard Music Awards still shiny.

But the enigmatic star is not done doing what she loves—what her fans love—anytime soon. In fact, she's only ramping it up again after slowing down to focus on becoming a mom.

Jackson is celebrating her 52nd birthday today and, while past year has had its challenges, at the same time it's been among the most transformative of her life.