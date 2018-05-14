Inside the Kitchen at Windsor Castle Ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

What would a royal wedding be without a divine feast?

With just days until Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's highly anticipated nuptials, Windsor Castle's kitchen staff have been busy prepping for one of the most important meals to be served on the castle grounds in years.

Fortunately, the season is helping to make their culinary dreams come true. "The day of the wedding has fallen very kindly for us. All the British vegetables are just coming into season...and that's been a point of focus for us," lead royal chef Mark Flanagan told the press. "We know the couple wanted us to make sure we used all of the local seasonal produce as much as possible throughout their menu, and this recent good weather is really helping us to achieve that."