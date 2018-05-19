Melania Trump Returns to the White House After Kidney Surgery

UPDATE: The White House issued an update on First Lady Melania Trump's health Saturday. "The First Lady returned home to the White House this morning. She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits," the communications director said. "Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out."

Melania Trump is recovering from kidney surgery, the White House announced on Monday.

The First Lady of the United States underwent an "embolization procedure," a statement read, to "treat a benign kidney condition." Trump is expected to remain hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center through the duration of the week.

"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," the statement said, adding, "The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."

Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said FLOTUS is in "good spirits" and "recovering well."