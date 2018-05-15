Pauley Perrette Implies "Multiple Physical Assaults" Led to NCIS Exit

UPDATE: Following Pauley Perrette's tweets on Monday alluding to being physically assaulted on the set of NCIS, CBS Television Studios gave the following statement to E! News: "Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows."

Pauley Perrette has taken to Twitter to address speculation surrounding her exit from NCIS.



Days after her last episode aired, the actress, who portrayed character Abby Sciuto for 352 episodes and 15 seasons of the series, sent out messages regarding her decision to leave the show.

"I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened," Perrette tweeted to her social media followers over the weekend. "But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said)."