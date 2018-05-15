UPDATE!

Pauley Perrette Implies "Multiple Physical Assaults" Led to NCIS Exit

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 15, 2018 6:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

UPDATE: Following Pauley Perrette's tweets on Monday alluding to being physically assaulted on the set of NCIS, CBS Television Studios gave the following statement to E! News: "Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows."

______

Pauley Perrette has taken to Twitter to address speculation surrounding her exit from NCIS.

Days after her last episode aired, the actress, who portrayed character Abby Sciuto for 352 episodes and 15 seasons of the series, sent out messages regarding her decision to leave the show.

"I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened," Perrette tweeted to her social media followers over the weekend. "But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said)."

How Pauley Perrette Exited NCIS: Goodbye Abby!

"Maybe I'm wrong for not 'spilling the beans' Telling the story, THE TRUTH," she continued hours later. "I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime. I'm... Just... ?"

Pauley Perrette Worried About NCIS Fans Regarding Her Sad Exit: I Did My Best Work For You

"There is a 'machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity 'machine'. No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it," she told her fans. "I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone."

Perrette's last episode aired on May 8.

This article was first published at 12:22 p.m. on May 14.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pauley Perrette , NCIS , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ramona Singer

Ramona Singer Isn't That Proud of Luann de Lesseps Leaving Rehab

ESC: Best Dressed, Winnie Harlow

Why Winnie Harlow's Confidence and Style Are Contagious

Shopping: Glam Hollywood Decor

18 Glam Hollywood Décor Accents to Decorate Your Small Space

Liam Payne Confirms Romance With Model Cairo Dwek

ESC: Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Shares the Trend Dwyane Wade Started

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Cardi B to Open 2018 MTV VMAs One Month After Giving Birth

Liam Payne, MTV EMAs 2017

Liam Payne Gets Cozy With Model Cairo Dwek One Month After Cheryl Cole Breakup

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.